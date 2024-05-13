USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami [Image 5 of 5]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES
05.10.2024
USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew members pass bales of illegal narcotics during a drug offload at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2024. The crew offloaded more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of approximately $185 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8416985
|VIRIN:
|240510-G-MF861-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
