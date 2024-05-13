USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami

USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew members use a pulley system to bring up illegal narcotics from below deck during a drug offload at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2024. The crew offloaded more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of approximately $185 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

