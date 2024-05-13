USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami [Image 2 of 5]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES
05.10.2024
USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew moors along a pier at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2024. The crew met with U.S. Coast Guard agents and partner agencies to offload 10 suspected smugglers and approximately $185 million worth of illegal narcotics. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8416974
|VIRIN:
|240510-G-MF861-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami
LEAVE A COMMENT