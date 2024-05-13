Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami [Image 2 of 5]

    USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew moors along a pier at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2024. The crew met with U.S. Coast Guard agents and partner agencies to offload 10 suspected smugglers and approximately $185 million worth of illegal narcotics. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8416974
    VIRIN: 240510-G-MF861-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

