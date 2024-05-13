USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami

USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew moors along a pier at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2024. The crew met with U.S. Coast Guard agents and partner agencies to offload 10 suspected smugglers and approximately $185 million worth of illegal narcotics. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8416974 VIRIN: 240510-G-MF861-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN