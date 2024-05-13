Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Mohawk crew offloads more than $185 million in illegal narcotics during Fleet Week Miami [Image 1 of 5]

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew member stacks bales of illegal narcotics on the flight deck of the cutter during a drug offload at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, May 10, 2024. In total, the crew offloaded more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of approximately $185 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 07:44
    VIRIN: 240510-G-MF861-1015
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    USCG
    Port Everglades
    Counter drug operations
    USCGC Mohawk (WMEC-913)
    Fleet Week Miami 2024

