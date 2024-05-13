Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset [Image 6 of 6]

    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset

    INDONESIA

    05.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Samuel White signals to a landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, as it approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 16, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8416787
    VIRIN: 240516-N-JS660-1295
    Resolution: 7301x4867
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset
    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset
    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset
    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset
    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset
    Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    CARAT Indonesia
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT