Day and Night Routine Operations Aboard Somerset

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Samuel White signals to a landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, as it approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 16, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

