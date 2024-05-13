STRAIT OF MALACCA (May 5, 2024) – Culinary Specialists assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), serve lunch to the crew while underway May 5, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:29 Photo ID: 8416719 VIRIN: 240505-N-PF515-3007 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.96 MB Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway [Image 2 of 2], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.