Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (May 5, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Demarco Herrod assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), prepares lunch for the crew while underway May 5, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8416718
    VIRIN: 240505-N-PF515-3005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway [Image 2 of 2], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway
    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS-10
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT