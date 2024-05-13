U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James A. Meak, right, of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 passes the colors to Lt. Col. Joshua J. Onuska, the outgoing commanding officer of MALS-36, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Onuska to Lt. Col. Calischara James. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:59
|Photo ID:
|8416641
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-MO321-1054
|Resolution:
|3414x5121
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT