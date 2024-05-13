MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James A. Meak, right, of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 passes the colors to Lt. Col. Joshua J. Onuska, the outgoing commanding officer of MALS-36, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Onuska to Lt. Col. Calischara James. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

