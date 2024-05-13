Saipan Governing Officials visit ESL

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 25, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Reef Anthony assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) discusses plastics during a tour of the tender for representatives of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ government and legislature and their families, during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 25. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)
