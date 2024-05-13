Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, the public works officer assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Lance Flood, the regional engineer for Commander, Navy Region Japan during an award ceremony at CFAS May 16, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8416614
    VIRIN: 240516-N-SS370-2010
    Resolution: 5953x4252
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Public Works Receives Awards [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards
    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards
    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards
    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Works
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT