SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Command Master Chief Alan Benevidez, the command master chief assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Bert Uyenco, the CFAS environmental program director, receive the Commander, U.S. Forces Japan Installation Environmental Excellence Award on behalf of CFAS from Capt. Lance Flood, the regional engineer for Commander, Navy Region Japan, during an award ceremony at CFAS May 16, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:18 Photo ID: 8416612 VIRIN: 240516-N-SS370-2007 Resolution: 6101x4358 Size: 6.39 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Public Works Receives Awards [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.