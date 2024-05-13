Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Public Works Receives Awards

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Command Master Chief Alan Benevidez, the command master chief assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, the CFAS public works officer, receives the Secretary of the Navy Energy Flag on behalf of CFAS, from Capt. Lance Flood, the regional engineer for Commander, Navy Region Japan during an award ceremony at CFAS May 16, 2024. The SECNAV Energy Flag is awarded to recognize energy security, new technology, innovation, program management, and efficiency across the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)

    This work, CFAS Public Works Receives Awards [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

