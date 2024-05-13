CFAS Public Works Receives Awards

SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Command Master Chief Alan Benevidez, the command master chief assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, the CFAS public works officer, receives the Secretary of the Navy Energy Flag on behalf of CFAS, from Capt. Lance Flood, the regional engineer for Commander, Navy Region Japan during an award ceremony at CFAS May 16, 2024. The SECNAV Energy Flag is awarded to recognize energy security, new technology, innovation, program management, and efficiency across the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)

