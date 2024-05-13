Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saipan Governing Officials visit ESL [Image 1 of 4]

    Saipan Governing Officials visit ESL

    GUAM

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 25, 2024) – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Austin Reynolds assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) discusses locksmithing during a tour of the tender for representatives of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ government and legislature and their families, during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 25. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:03
    VIRIN: 240425-N-SF230-1099
    Location: GU
    This work, Saipan Governing Officials visit ESL [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

