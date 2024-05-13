Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts port visit in Phuket, Thailand [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts port visit in Phuket, Thailand

    THAILAND

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHUKET, Thailand (May 6, 2024) – Command Master Chief Naomi Shady, command master chief of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), looks out from the bridge as the ship pulls into Phuket, Thailand, for a regularly scheduled port visit May 6, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS-10
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

