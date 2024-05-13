PHUKET, Thailand (May 6, 2024) – Command Master Chief Naomi Shady, command master chief of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), looks out from the bridge as the ship pulls into Phuket, Thailand, for a regularly scheduled port visit May 6, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8416515
|VIRIN:
|240506-N-PF515-3017
|Resolution:
|3522x5283
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts port visit in Phuket, Thailand [Image 2 of 2], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS
