U.S. Alaska Army National Guard aircrew assigned to Alpha Company 1st Battalion 168th Aviation conduct preflight checks during Arctic Care 2024, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2024. Personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services joined Kodiak Arctic Care under the Innovative Readiness Training program, which partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the community across geographically dispersed care sites on Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 23:07 Photo ID: 8416376 VIRIN: 240512-Z-LJ558-1126 Resolution: 4366x2905 Size: 1.89 MB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Care 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.