Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, fly in formation on the way to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 16, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8416354
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-LY743-4621
|Resolution:
|4198x5504
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Break [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT