F-35A Demo Break

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, fly in formation on the way to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 16, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

