    AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alaska Army National Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, poses with certificate of the Order of St. Maurice for his outstanding contribution to the infantry during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony outside of AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. A nominee for the Order of Saint Maurice must have served the infantry community with distinction, demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the infantry; and represent the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8416248
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-SR689-1007
    Resolution: 5906x3937
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Alaska
    National Guard
    COR
    AKNG

