AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, addresses the battalion for the final time during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony outside of AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

