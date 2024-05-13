AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Luke Bushatz, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, dons the medallion of the Order of St. Maurice on outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton for his outstanding contribution to the infantry during the battalion’s change of command ceremony outside of the AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. A nominee for the Order of Saint Maurice must have served the infantry community with distinction, demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry, and represent the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

