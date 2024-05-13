AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Luke Bushatz, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, hands the unit’s colors to the incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Wilton Gleaton, signifying the transition of authority to the battalion’s senior enlisted leader at the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony outside of Alaska Army National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

