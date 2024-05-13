From the left, Alaska Army National Guard, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment’s outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, commander Col. Luke Bushatz and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Wilton Gleaton bow for the invocation given by chaplain Capt. Blake Hart during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony outside of AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 21:08
|Photo ID:
|8416243
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-SR689-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT