AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024

Lillian Throckmorton, the daughter of the outgoing command sergeant major of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, receives a bouquet of red roses in gratitude for her sacrifice and dedication to her father during his military service, at a change of responsibility ceremony outside of the AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
