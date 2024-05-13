Lillian Throckmorton, the daughter of the outgoing command sergeant major of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, receives a bouquet of red roses in gratitude for her sacrifice and dedication to her father during his military service, at a change of responsibility ceremony outside of the AKARNG Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:08 Photo ID: 8416242 VIRIN: 240519-Z-SR689-1002 Resolution: 3492x2328 Size: 1.48 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKARNG 1-297th Infantry Battalion Change of Responsibility 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.