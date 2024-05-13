240515-N-HT008-1050 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pose for a photo in the North Pacific Ocean, May 15. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8416154
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-HT008-1050
|Resolution:
|5389x3849
|Size:
|992.63 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson launches buoy [Image 6 of 6], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT