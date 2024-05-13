Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Belizean competitor runs up the stairs of the sniper tower during Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. Through friendly competition, this exercise promotes military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge, and improves regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

