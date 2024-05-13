Colombian competitor leaves the sniper tower after completing the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. After day five of the competition, Team Colombia took over first place in the 10-day competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 16:23 Photo ID: 8415881 VIRIN: 240517-Z-AZ941-2101 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.32 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.