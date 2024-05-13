Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

Colombian competitor leaves the sniper tower after completing the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. After day five of the competition, Team Colombia took over first place in the 10-day competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 16:23
|Photo ID:
|8415881
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-AZ941-2101
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
