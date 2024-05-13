Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Team Colombia waits in the holding area during the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. During this shooting competition, one competitor leaves the waiting area at a time. Once they finish engaging their targets, another team member will leave the holding area. This competition was judged based on time and accuracy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

