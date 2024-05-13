Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Costa Rican competitor kneels and aims his weapon at his targets during the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. Through friendly competition, this exercise promotes interoperability, military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge, and improves regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|05.17.2024
|05.19.2024 16:26
|8415876
|240517-Z-AZ941-2063
|6720x4480
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|2
|0
