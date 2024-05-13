Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Mexican Team competitor supports his weapon on a barrier and aims down range during the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. During this iteration of competition, each competitor engaged with targets ranging from 415 to 700 meters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

