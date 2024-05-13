Panamanian Team competitor looks through his scope down range at his targets during the combined sniper and assaulter Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8415872
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-AZ941-2027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
