Spc. Zachariah Johnson, Washington Army National Guard, competing in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition completes the Combat Water Survival Event at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. May 16, 2024. Participants from Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, and South Dakota showcased their endurance and physical fitness by demonstrating proficiency in a range of military skill sets, from physical fitness to marksmanship and tactical navigation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8415829
|VIRIN:
|240516-D-MN117-8120
|Resolution:
|4740x3480
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
