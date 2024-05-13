Spc. Zachariah Johnson, Washington Army National Guard, competing in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition completes the Combat Water Survival Event at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. May 16, 2024. Participants from Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, and South Dakota showcased their endurance and physical fitness by demonstrating proficiency in a range of military skill sets, from physical fitness to marksmanship and tactical navigation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US This work, Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS