    Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 10]

    Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1st Lt. Hyung Roh, executive officer, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, keeps time during the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition Combat Water Survival Event at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. May 16, 2024. Participants from Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, and South Dakota showcased their endurance and physical fitness by demonstrating proficiency in a range of military skill sets, from physical fitness to marksmanship and tactical navigation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8415828
    VIRIN: 240516-D-MN117-1736
    Resolution: 5328x3528
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS

    Best Warrior
    Washington
    Competition
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

