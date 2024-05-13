Soldiers Compete in the Region VI National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Command Sgt. Major Kelly Wickel, Command Sgt. Major, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team records SGT Isaac Duncan, during the Combat Water Survival Event at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. May 16, 2024. Participants from Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, and South Dakota showcased their endurance and physical fitness by demonstrating proficiency in a range of military skill sets, from physical fitness to marksmanship and tactical navigation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

