U.S. Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Cook, left, dentist with 4th Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Timothy Graves, right, dental technician assigned to the Florida Air National Guard 125th Fighter Wing provide high-quality no-cost dental care during Arctic Care 2024, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 15, 2024. Personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services joined Kodiak Arctic Care under the Innovative Readiness Training program, which partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the community across geographically dispersed care sites on Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

