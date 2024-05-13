NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) - Families wait pierside as Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returns home to Naval Station Mayport following a seven month deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Richard Locklear/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8415729
|VIRIN:
|240519-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carney Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT