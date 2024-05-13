USS Carney Homecoming

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) - Families wait pierside as Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returns home to Naval Station Mayport following a seven month deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Richard Locklear/Released)

