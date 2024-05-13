USS Carney Homecoming

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) - Sailors man the rails of Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) as it ends a seven month deployment and returns to homeport Naval Station Mayport. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

