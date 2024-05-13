USS Carney Homecoming

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) - Families wait pierside as Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returns home to Naval Station Mayport following a seven month deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released)

