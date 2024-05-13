Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carney Homecoming [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Carney Homecoming

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Fischer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) - Families wait pierside as Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returns home to Naval Station Mayport following a seven month deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 13:02
    Photo ID: 8415726
    VIRIN: 240519-N-OC941-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming
    USS Carney Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Carney
    SURFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT