SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro welcomes home the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) from deployment. Secretary Del Toro awarded a Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney for “outstanding performance against terrorist forces during their nearly eight-month deployment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

