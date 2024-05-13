Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment [Image 5 of 7]

    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro welcomes home the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) from deployment and gives a 1MC announcement to the crew. Secretary Del Toro awarded a Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney for “outstanding performance against terrorist forces during their nearly eight-month deployment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8415719
    VIRIN: 240519-N-LY692-1227
    Resolution: 7504x5003
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment
    SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Navy
    DDG
    SECNAV
    Deployment
    Carney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT