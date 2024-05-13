NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro welcomes home the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) from deployment and speaks to local media. Secretary Del Toro awarded a Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney for “outstanding performance against terrorist forces during their nearly eight-month deployment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8415715 VIRIN: 240519-N-LY692-1084 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.57 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.