NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro welcomes home the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) from deployment. Secretary Del Toro awarded a Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney for “outstanding performance against terrorist forces during their nearly eight-month deployment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8415714
|VIRIN:
|240519-N-LY692-1140
|Resolution:
|8014x5343
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes the USS Carney (DDG 64) Home From Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
