USS Carney Homecoming

240519-N-EE423-1489 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) Chief Operations Specialist Noah Wicks, from McAlisterville, Pa., greets his children after returning home from deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

