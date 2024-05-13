USS Carney Homecoming

240519-N-EE423-1475 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) Chief Engineman Joshua Milburn, from Anderson, Ind., embraces his girlfriend after returning home from deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

