    USS Carney Homecoming [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Carney Homecoming

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    240519-N-EE423-1426 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyler Martinez, from Surprise, Ariz., embraces his girlfriend after returning home from deployment. USS Carney (DDG 64) returns to Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney Homecoming [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

