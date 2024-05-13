Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th FW Family Day 2k24 [Image 1 of 10]

    149th FW Family Day 2k24

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Airmen from the 149th Fighter Wing, along with family and friends, gather for the annual Family Day event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, May 18, 2024. Family Day allows members to bond with each other and their families while participating in games and activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8415365
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-GK303-1007
    Resolution: 4783x3428
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th FW Family Day 2k24 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighter
    149fw
    TMD

