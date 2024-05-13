Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in 85th Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, JAPAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 18, 2024) Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) lays a wreath during the opening ceremony of the 85th Black Ship Festival at Shimoda Park in Shimoda, Japan, May 18. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry in Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in 85th Black Ship Festival [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

