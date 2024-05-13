USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in 85th Black Ship Festival

SHIMODA, Japan (May 18, 2024) Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Navy Band and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Band perform together during the opening ceremony of the 85th Black Ship Festival at Shimoda Park in Shimoda, Japan, May 18. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry in Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

