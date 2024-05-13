Blaze of Friendship

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2024 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display. The two-day festival allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of the Japan Self-Defense Force, sister services, and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

