USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in morning yoga class

240518-N-BE723-1019 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Sailors participate in a yoga class in the fo’c’sle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

