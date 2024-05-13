Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve brunch during holiday routine [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve brunch during holiday routine

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240518-N-BE723-1022 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Keizy Lima, from Houston, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Grajales from Holyoke, Massachusetts, serve waffles and chicken nuggets to Sailors during a brunch meal in the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve brunch during holiday routine [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

