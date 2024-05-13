240519-N-CV021-1113 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) remove the barrel of an M2 .50 Cal machine gun on the fo’c’sle during a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, May 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 06:22 Photo ID: 8415097 VIRIN: 240519-N-CV021-1113 Resolution: 4201x4480 Size: 1.83 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.